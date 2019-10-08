FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Range Revealed - FootJoy has unveiled its impressive new apparel line to help you keep playing during the winter and beyond
FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Range Revealed
FootJoy has added a selection of new technologies, colour stories and layering pieces to its autumn/winter 2019 clothing collection designed to keep golfers comfortable, dry and warm throughout the winter season.
We’ve already been impressed by the new HydroKnit (above, £180), a waterproof pullover that combines the performance of a waterproof jacket with the comfort and versatility of a mid-layer. You can read our full review here.
Alongside it is the next generation of HydroLite. The HLV2 (above, £170) jacket has been created with an all-new fabric making it 15 percent lighter than the original with significantly more stretch.
There’s also an update to the super-premium DryJoys Select jacket (£360) and trousers (£280), which feature ultra-lightweight Japanese fabric for maximum waterproof protection and breathability. The popular DryJoys Tour LTS jacket (above, £250) remains in the line with a range of new colour options. All FootJoy waterproofs carry a three-year warranty.
A range of other specialised garments to combat the cold and windy conditions are available in two new colour families, which complement a selection of polo shirts and Chill-Out pullovers in seasonal tones.
Named after a seaside village in New York, the Montauk collection incorporates Navy, Sky Blue, Kelly Green and White tones. Whilst Sapphire, Geranium, and White all feature in the Lake Geneva Collection.
The AW19 range has been specifically designed to enable golfers to ‘Layer-Up’ with base layers, polos, layering pieces and outerwear all carrying consistent colour themes throughout.
The addition of Wool Blend 1⁄2 Zip Lined Pullovers (above, £100) also strengthen FJ’s mid-layers line-up. The Wool Blend fabric provides the warmth and comfort of natural fibre, whilst the premium shell lining adds protection from the wind and additional warmth in cold conditions.
An all-new Thermal Mid-layer (above, £110) features thermolite insulated panels which retain body heat while a four-way stretch fabric ensures no restriction of movement through the swing.
“We continue to be committed to producing innovative and stylish performance golf apparel and none more so than this AW19 range,” said Paul O’Hagan, FootJoy European Marketing Manager. “Make Every Day Playable is our mantra at FootJoy and with exciting new technologies and colour palettes, this new collection will appeal to any golfer’s taste.”
