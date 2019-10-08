FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Range Revealed

FootJoy has added a selection of new technologies, colour stories and layering pieces to its autumn/winter 2019 clothing collection designed to keep golfers comfortable, dry and warm throughout the winter season.

We’ve already been impressed by the new HydroKnit (above, £180), a waterproof pullover that combines the performance of a waterproof jacket with the comfort and versatility of a mid-layer. You can read our full review here.

Alongside it is the next generation of HydroLite. The HLV2 (above, £170) jacket has been created with an all-new fabric making it 15 percent lighter than the original with significantly more stretch.

There’s also an update to the super-premium DryJoys Select jacket (£360) and trousers (£280), which feature ultra-lightweight Japanese fabric for maximum waterproof protection and breathability. The popular DryJoys Tour LTS jacket (above, £250) remains in the line with a range of new colour options. All FootJoy waterproofs carry a three-year warranty.