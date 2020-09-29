The FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2020 apparel revealed today aims to make every day on the golf course playable with advanced fabrics and stylish designs

FootJoy Autumn/Winter 2020 Apparel Revealed

The new FootJoy range of apparel for Autumn/Winter features a wide range of styles and designs headlined by an extended HydroKnit range.

FJ’s HydroKnit franchise continues to provide the performance and protection of a waterproof with the comfort and playability of a midlayer.

The pullover (above, £180) is now complemented by the HydroKnit Trouser (below, £160): a waterproof, versatile, tapered fit trouser providing comfort, style, and full protection from the elements.

Both the Men’s and Women’s HydroKnit ranges come in new colour options with the black, navy and charcoal styles available in the men’s pullover accompanied by a choice of black or navy trousers. The women’s full-zip jacket (£200) will be available in both red and navy.

FJ’s rainwear offerings also include the technically-advanced HLV2 jacket (£170) and trousers (£120), the DryJoys Tour LTS jacket (£200) and trousers (£160) and DryJoys Select jacket (£360) and trousers (£280), providing options to suit every golfer.

With multiple outerwear styles available, FJ has launched a new ‘Outerwear Finder’ tool on its website to help golfers select the right suit for their game, depending on their budget and performance needs.

FootJoy’s Hybrid Jacket (above, £130) provides a barrier to the elements with quilted woven panels and stretch fleece jersey lining to help retain body heat, whilst the water resistant DWR finish protects golfers during light rain, with the FJ Hybrid Vest (£120) offering a sleeveless option for thermal layering with unrestrictive movement through the swing.

The new Tour proven Chill-Out Xtreme Fleece Pullover (£110) features an exceptionally soft fleece lining to ensure comfort and warmth for players exposed to the cold out on the course.

The exterior shell lining on the Wool Blend Tech full-zip sweater (above, £120) provides added warmth and protection from chilling winds .

The FJ Performance Full-Zip Wind Jacket (£70) is a stylish, 100 per cent windproof option with stretch fabric ensures flexibility for golfers with a DWR finish to bead away water. Joined by the FJ Performance Half-Zip Wind Shirt allowing players that extra playability with a short sleeved style (£65).

A new StaSof glove fit for cooler conditions with technically advanced performance fleece back for added warmth and water resistant leather to provide exceptional grip and glove comfort this winter (above, £55).

Essential for rain-ready play, RainGrip offers players an unmatched grip in wet conditions with the autosuede knit palms and QuikDry material assuring players a secure grip, with maximum control and comfort (£12).

FJ’s Women’s range, GolfLeisure, continues to grow with both the Full-Zip Lined Wool Blend pullover (available in navy, charcoal, red and heather grey, £120) and a Full-Zip Knit Midlayer (available in navy, black, red and heather grey, £65). The range also includes highlight pieces: HLV2 Jacket (£160) and Trousers (£120), HydroKnit pullover (£200), Insulated Jacket (£120) and Vest (£110) and Double Jersey Blocked Midlayer (£80).