FootJoy Expands 2020 Spikeless Shoe Range

The return of the Contour franchise in 2020 sees the introduction of an all-new Contour Casual (£99.99) to compliment the new spiked Contour model.

The Contour Casual offers supreme comfort with a proven, unrivalled fit. The ultra-soft, waterproof NappaLUXE leather upper combined with a lightweight PU Fit-Bed offers comfort with added heel support.