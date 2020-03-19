Golf's No.1 shoe brand adds the Flex XP, SuperLites XP and Contour Casual to its 2020 line up
FootJoy Expands 2020 Spikeless Shoe Range
FootJoy has added new spikeless shoe models to its 2020 range. Joining the impressive Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon are three new shoes along with new colour options to existing models to cater for all preferences in style and design.
The Flex XP (£109.99) is an updated version of the popular Flex shoe from last year. It features the same Versa-Trax outsole but is combined with new waterproof uppers to offer comfort, performance and protection from the elements. Complete with a high-density Eva Fit-Bed, Flex XP delivers the versatility golfers are looking for in the warmer months and comes in three colour options.
The original Flex shoe (£79.99) remains in the range for 2020 and comes in a new grey colourway for 2020, joining the white and navy options from last year.
The return of the Contour franchise in 2020 sees the introduction of an all-new Contour Casual (£99.99) to compliment the new spiked Contour model.
The Contour Casual offers supreme comfort with a proven, unrivalled fit. The ultra-soft, waterproof NappaLUXE leather upper combined with a lightweight PU Fit-Bed offers comfort with added heel support.
Last but by no means least is the FootJoy SuperLites XP shoe (£99.99). The synthetic uppers and waterproof membrane balances lightweight flexibility with durability to create a shoe that delivers all-round summer performance while also protecting against unwanted showers.
“Our versatile footwear options continue to remain some of our most popular shoes as golfers are increasingly looking for shoes that can deliver across their golfing experience both on and off the course,” Paul O’Hagan, European Marketing Manager, told GM.
The new Pro/SL family features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.
