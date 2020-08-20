The brand has extended it's Spring/Summer 2020 range with two new collections.

FootJoy Extend SS20 Range With Two Brand New Collections

With many golfers getting the opportunity to play golf this summer, FootJoy has announced it is extending it’s SS20 apparel range with two brand new collections.

They are called Arlington and Emerald Bay and each of the new collections consist of three polos and one chill out piece and featuring FJ’s ProDry performance fabrics, creating outstanding comfort and breathability for optimal experience out on the course.

The Arlington collections features a clean look made up from red, white and navy as you can see above as Rafa Cabrera-Bello showcases the new range of clothing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Whilst the Emerald Bay collection takes on a more dynamic look with emerald, charcoal, heather grey and white for a striking style on the course.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

The highlight introduction from the two new collections is the palm tree print, which are suitably at home in this tropical ‘esque’ weather whilst the popular floral print and block colours styles complete the new additions.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram