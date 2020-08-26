The FootJoy Flex LE3 Shoe Unveiled today is available in limited quantities and features a trendy new 3D moulded foam upper design.

FootJoy Flex LE3 Shoe Unveiled

Iconic golf shoe brand FootJoy have added to the popular Flex franchise of shoes with the unveiling of a new, limited edition spikeless model, the FootJoy Flex LE3.

Following in the footsteps of Flex LE1 and LE2, the LE3 aims to continue pushing forward in golf fashion and innovation.

RELATED: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About FootJoy

Buy Now from FootJoy for £99

The on and off-course versatility of of the Flex range is combined with a unique 3D moulded foam upper design that features a stretch fabric and non-waterproof cover. This delivers over the foot comfort and a modern on trend look.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Additionally, FootJoy has implemented its ‘River Rock’ FitBed for additional comfort and the camo effect rubber Versa-Trax outsole delivers outstanding on and off course traction.

The limited edition shoes have an RRP of £99.99 and they will be available in two colours for men and women – either navy or grey.

Buy Now from FootJoy for £99

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

It joins the Flex XP in the spikeless range for 2020, along with the Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram