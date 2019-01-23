FootJoy Fury Shoe Revealed - Built from the inside-out, the new FootJoy Fury golf shoe focuses on comfort without sacrificing grip or stability

FootJoy Fury Shoe Revealed

The new FootJoy Fury shoe has been designed from the inside-out to provide comfort around key contact points within the foot without sacrificing other key performance attributes like grip and stability.

The comfort comes from multiple sources, the first being the Trufit Inner Sleeve – a tongue system lasted underneath the insole board that wraps around the top of the foot to stop it moving from side to side and creating a distraction.

The dual layer fitbed comprises two densities of foam. The first is a memory foam layer that returns energy while the other moulds to your foot over time for a more customized fit.

Stability comes from the EVA outsole, which resists flexing in the lateral direction but flexes from front-to-back to aid walking comfort.

This is helped by a FlexGrid system that attaches the laces to the midsole for a more locked-in fit. In fact, it is more stable than the popular Pro/SL model.

Grip comes from the nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats combined with TPU nubs in key areas.

The waterproof, full grain leather upper is combined with weight saving mesh sections that are easier to clean thanks to a neoprene coating, which also enhances protection from the elements.

“FJ Fury’s TruFit System balances lightweight, responsive support with a new dynamic outsole that delivers comfort and stability throughout your round,” Richard Fryer, FootJoy Director of Product Management, told GM.

The FootJoy Fury shoe comes in three colours of Navy, White and black. It has a one year waterproof warranty and goes on sale from February 15th with an RRP of £150.