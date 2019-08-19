FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover Revealed - The new FJ HydroKnit is designed to provide the protection of a waterproof jacket without the faff

The majority of tour players and amateur golfers don’t like playing in the rain and certainly don’t like playing wearing a jacket. But in the form of the new HydroKnit pullover, FootJoy thinks it has created the solution.

The HydroKnit is an all-in-one waterproof pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable.

This means it will provide ample protection from the elements without the common swing restrictions and fitting issues often associated with waterproof jackets.

The half-zip design should reduce the faff and getting it on when an unexpected shower comes in.

It has a 15,000mm Waterproof (WP) rating, which means if you placed a square tube with inner dimensions of 1” x 1” over a piece of the fabric, you could fill it with water to a height of 15,000 mm (49.2 feet) before water would begin to leak through. So it’s safe to say, it will keep you dry in a deluge.

It also boasts a DWR finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away, as well as an elastic waistband and adjustable cuffs for a more tailored fit. There’s also an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

For those days when there’s a chance of rain and you don’t want to take a risk, it looks to be the ideal option. With eye-catching, modern styling, it has the ability to match multiple outfits and become your go-to product for the unpredictable British weather.

The FJ HydroKnit goes on sale from September with an RRP of £180. It comes with a three year waterproof guarantee and in three colours – navy/green, black/grey, sapphire/geranium.

