FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe unveiled

FootJoy’s original HyperFlex shoe was inspired by Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill bridge in Boston. The upgrade to this, the FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe, is influenced by something a little closer to home… your feet, specifically the muscles, ligaments and tendons they are made up of.

The new FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe features a reimagined ‘BioMorph’ exoskeleton upper, designed to mimic the ligaments of the foot for more natural movement through the swing while delivering the required lateral stability.

It’s also lightweight, soft, flexible and waterproof (one-year guarantee), providing protection, comfort, breathability and flexibility in equal measure out on the golf course.

GM Verdict: FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe review

“With the new BioMorph upper, our goal was to strike a balance between structure and flexibility and deliver those benefits in the exact locations they’re needed,” said Doug Robinson, VP of Golf Footwear for FootJoy. “We studied the physiology of the foot and built an upper that worked in unison with the muscles and tendons to give the golfer a shoe that will move when they need it to and provide support when they need it.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

To provide golfers with invaluable underfoot cushioning, Fine Tune Foam (FTF) 2.0 in the mid sole is constructed out of a softer and lighter EVA blend. Visible at the rear of the shoe, the Optimised Performance Stabiliser provides support and motion control towards the heel, providing golfers the stability they require in this key area.

The new outsole design is equipped with soft and flexible ‘Tornado’ Cleats by SoftSpikes and has been specifically engineered with thin TPU that provides flexible-yet-durable underfoot traction elements that utilise the Fast-Twist insert system.