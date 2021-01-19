The FootJoy HyperFLX glove revealed today benefits from a premium cabretta leather palm and vents across the knuckles to maximise performance

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Revealed

Accompanying the all new HyperFlex footwear is the FootJoy HyperFLX glove.

This new design features a Premium Cabretta Leather palm which seeks to provide a soft, comfortable feel along with excellent durability and resistance to water and perspiration.

This has been combined with a Microvent material on the back of the hand as well as Powernet Mesh Knuckles. This precise placement of finer gauge elastic material is there to aid moisture control, fit consistency and breathability.

The glove also has a Tailored Fit design and an angled ComforTab Velcro closure feature which secures the gloves fit.

Whitney Trimble, Vice President of FJ Apparel, Gloves and Accessories, said; “As the leader in gloves, we have a commitment to enhance the golf experience through golf-specific innovation, which is evident here with this new product launch.”

The glove will be available in a variety of sizes;

Men Regular Left – S-XXL

Men Regular Right – S-XL

Women Regular Left – S-L

The glove is available to buy now with an RRP of £18.

For more golf gear news, stories and reviews be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website.