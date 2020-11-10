The limited edition FootJoy Pro SL Gold shoe unveiled today celebrates 75 years as the number one shoe in golf

FootJoy Pro SL Gold Shoe Unveiled

It would be fair to say that FootJoy has set the gold standard for decades now when it comes to golf shoe design and innovation.

It continues to lead, both in terms of market share at retail and presence on worldwide tours, with the variety of styles appealing to every taste.

The brand is recognising the impressive feat of spending 75 years as the leading golf shoe brand with the all-new, limited-edition Pro SL Gold shoe.

The Pro SL has been one of the best golf shoes of recent times since its launch back in 2016 because of the combination of comfort, grip and stability it offered along with the clean yet modern styling.

This latest iteration features minimalist yet stunning visuals by combining a clean white upper with subtle gold detailing alongside an eye-catching gold Infinity Outsole, which is sure to catch the eye of others in the finish position.

This latest outsole design is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.

The dual density midsole is made up of firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.

There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

The FootJoy Pro SL Gold is available from today in the Men’s range with an RRP of £149.99.