FootJoy has updated the Pro/SL, one of the best-selling shoes in golf, with a new upper design and colour choices

New FootJoy Pro/SL Styles Unveiled

As one of the best selling and most used shoes in the golfing world, FootJoy has announced updates to the Pro/SL shoe range with a series of new upper and colour combinations.

The Pro/SL is chosen by more of the world’s top 100 golfers than any other shoe, such as Adam Scott, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.

Additionally it has also been worn for 130 wins since it burst onto the golfing scene a couple of years ago.

Richard Fryer, Director of Product Management, FJ Footwear, said: "Our players can choose from any shoe in our line, so the fact that so many continue to choose Pro/SL, on Tours all over the world and in all possible conditions, really validates the product's performance and our extensive design and development process."

Due to its popularity, the shoe was quickly added to the FJ MyJoys platform, which allows golfers to customise their shoes for size, width and colours, and this is where the new colour combinations will be available from November 15th onwards.

The grey/white and all black versions are also being launched at the same time.

"Of all the shoes I've worn throughout my career, these are by far the most comfortable," said Ian Poulter who wore a custom pair of shoes through Europe's recent Ryder Cup victory in Paris. "I get great grip in wet and dry conditions, plus with the BOA system, I can dial in the fit and comfort to get exactly what I want."

FootJoy will also release three more colour combinations from January 15th, 2019, so be sure to keep and eye on the Golf Monthly website for these.