FootJoy Spring/Summer 2020 Apparel Revealed

FootJoy has launched its new Spring/Summer apparel line to kickstart the golfer’s season in 2020.

Incorporating brand new floral and flock of bird prints, there are four new colour collections in the men’s range and two new colour collections in the women’s Golf Leisure range to compliment the Essentials lines.

The collections feature the latest in performance fabrics and fits to ensure the golf remains comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing. Designs range from understated to eye-catching and everything between, ensuring that there is something to suit every taste.

The Spirit collection is designed for the golfer who wants to make a statement on the golf course. Infused with pale pink colour trends morphing to more intense shades, the collections also include soft grey tinted with blue, notably in the Birdseye Argyle Print Polo.