FootJoy Spring/Summer 2020 Apparel Revealed
FootJoy has launched its new Spring/Summer apparel line to kickstart the golfer’s season in 2020.
Incorporating brand new floral and flock of bird prints, there are four new colour collections in the men’s range and two new colour collections in the women’s Golf Leisure range to compliment the Essentials lines.
The collections feature the latest in performance fabrics and fits to ensure the golf remains comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing. Designs range from understated to eye-catching and everything between, ensuring that there is something to suit every taste.
The Spirit collection is designed for the golfer who wants to make a statement on the golf course. Infused with pale pink colour trends morphing to more intense shades, the collections also include soft grey tinted with blue, notably in the Birdseye Argyle Print Polo.
The sophisticated Royal collection features moody black and Royal colours tinted with the neutralising tones of grey. Prints continue to gain importance this season, highlighted by the Lisle Flower Print Polo.
Within the mosaic collection, spring-like shades of yellow and coral have been softened to create complementary tones, which can be paired with the harmonising patterns featured throughout the range. Meanwhile, Deep Slate grey infused with violet complete the colour story.
“We sought inspiration for the collections from numerous avenues, whether it was working with our forecasting agencies, reading design magazines or gathering ideas while we’re travelling,” Principal Apparel Designer Nancy Harding commented.
“Ultimately, you select colours which fit your brand identity and work well with your materials, how you combine colours within a collection is of upmost importance.”
Mint forms a key colour for Spring 2020, with the refreshing tones utilised to create a balanced range. Inspired by the colours of the sea, the collection is complemented by soft purple tones, with deep blue shades replacing navy for a fresher appearance and engineered stripes becoming simpler and cleaner.
For the first time, the ladies Golf Leisure range introduces two colour collections: Jade and Rose. Both collections aim to brighten a golfer’s wardrobe, featuring vibrant shades that the ranges are aptly named along with Heather Grey, Navy and White. GolfLeisure strives to offer women the current season’s blend of on-course performance needs with off-course comfort and styling.