FootJoy Tour X Shoe Unveiled

The Tour S shoe launched at the start of 2018 was unquestionably a very good shoe offering impressive stability, although coming in at over £200 it perhaps went beyond that ceiling price golfers were willing to pay for a pair of shoes.

But in the new Tour X, FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury without breaking the bank.

By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.

Even more stability than Tour S comes from the TPU PowerPlate outsole, which houses nine Launch Pods, translucent in colour and positioned wider with cleats at the edges for perimeter stability and grip. You’ll also notice the bold Tour X graphic, which you will likely spot during golf coverage on TV on a player’s follow through.

To provide additional support, you’ll notice the PowerStrap across the midfoot. This is assisted by reinforced lacing eyelets, allowing you to pull your laces tighter for a more snug and secure fit.

Comfort comes from the Ortholite Impressions FitBed we saw in the Fury shoe which features two layers, one that returns to its original shape and another memory foam layer that gradually moulds to the shape of your foot over time. A 3D Foam collar, similar to what appeared on the D.N.A. Helix shoe, provides comfort around your ankle.

There’s also a Tour-Spec stretch tongue with an elasticated goring strap for a soft feeling on top of your foot. A supple feel will also be experienced from the upper, which is made from a soft, breathable and waterproof ChromoSkin leather by Pittards.

The FootJoy Tour X shoe comes in three colours, including a BOA option, and goes on sale January 15th with an RRP of £179.99.