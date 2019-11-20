Foresight Sports Launches Football Application For GCHawk

The company has expanded its technology to take steps into the multi-sport entertainment market.

Earlier this year Foresight Sports introduced the GCHawk, its ground-breaking launch monitor and the company has gone one step further by taking a move into the multi-sport entertainment market.

For example the company has moved into the football arena and foresees the product being used for other sports like baseball, volleyball, hockey and several others.

The product was designed to be utilised across several sports in the first place thanks to its mounting on the ceiling and its huge sensor range.

Foresight Sports Europe’s Sales Manager Steve Dacre, the timing for the GCHawk’s multi-sport upgrades couldn’t be better. “The demand for multi-sport entertainment is growing exponentially across every market. Our commercial clients want to offer a bigger variety of true-to-life virtual game options for their customers, and our consumer clients want more gaming options for themselves and their families. With the GCHawk now offering football, the world’s most accurate and reliable launch monitor is now also the most versatile.”

Importantly, thanks to its elevated position, golfers of the right and left-handed variety are catered for and the sensors enable the user to capture launch and spin data for a whole host of other sporting activities.

“We’re extremely excited to add in-depth football tracking to our capabilities,” says Foresight Sports Europe Director Edward Doling. “But this is only the beginning. You can expect more sports tracking abilities, more performance and gaming options, and ultimately more entertainment experiences from us in the very near future.”

The new football application can be purchased immediately in the form of a firmware upgrade and Foresight Sports’ football experience ‘Skill Drill’ is also available. This game is one of many offered by Foresight Sports and the company has said there are more titles coming soon.

