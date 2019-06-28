We take a look inside the bag of Francesco Molinari back when he won the 2018 Open Championship.
Francesco Molinari 2018 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB
Playing alongside Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 Open Championship, not many gave Italian Francesco Molinari much of a chance. However he played a perfect round of golf to collect his first major championship.
On a tense final day, Molinari made 13 pars in a row before birdieing the par-5 14th and then pulled off an incredible birdie up the last to get into the clubhouse at eight-under. Nobody could catch him.
In this piece we have taken a look at the clubs he used to produce this brilliant 69.
Back in 2018, aside from his putter Molinari had a full bag of TaylorMade clubs. At the top of the bag he used their M4 as his driver and then had a 13 degree M3 fairway wood.
To combat their dry fairways he then had a TaylorMade P790 UDI driving iron and also carried a normal P790 4-iron too. The rest of his irons were TaylorMade P750’s.
He carried three wedges for the week, two of which were TaylorMade Milled Grind’s and the other was a Hi-Toe model.
His only non-TaylorMade club in the bag was his stunning Bettinardi Das BB-0 putter as you can see below. He also used that model prior to The Open Championship too where he put together a remarkable run of results. He won the BMW PGA Championship, came second at the Italian Open, won the Quicken Loans National a couple of weeks later and came second at John Deere. All this came before his Open win.
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei White 60X shaft
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), Aldila XTorsion Green 70X shaft
Driving Iron: TaylorMade P-790 UDI, UST Mamiya Recoil Prototype 125 F5 shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50 and 56 degrees), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB-0
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Apparel and shoes: Nike
