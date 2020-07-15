The ‘Science of Excellence’ is the inspiration behind Galvin Green's new performance apparel range

Galvin Green 2020 Part 2 Apparel Collection Unveiled

Premium golf apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled its second clothing line for 2020 inspired by the ‘Science of Excellence’.

The comprehensive collection of golf wear is designed to enable golfers to perform in all weather conditions. It includes cutting-edge fabric technologies to maximise performance levels, while minimising any social or environmental impact, to the point where many garments are made from materials approved under the Bluesign textile manufacturing standard and almost all Insula sweaters are now made from recycled polyester.

The brand has also put forward ‘Comfort Combinations’ that equip a golfer with layering suggestions for different playing conditions – rainy, cold and windy, windy and sunny or sunny and warm – while matching them with new colourways.

In the new men’s range for example, the outfits for a rainy day feature the Apollo waterproof Gore-Tex Paclite stretch fabric jacket in this new colour, plus the Dwight Insula sweater made from recycled plastic bottles and the Edwin Skintight Thermal top in Black.

The Interface-1 range of Hybrid windproof and water-repellent jackets that the brand recommends being worn on 95 out of 100 rounds has been expanded to include the new Lanzo padded jacket with a warming effect. Also featured is the new Langley in stretch fabric, which comes with a full zip and front pockets in three colours. The Lex (below) is a new half-zip version in five colours.

Among the latest sweaters in Insula stretch fabric which also now offer three comfort levels, are the Dante hoodie (Black) and the Duke half-zip made from recycled plastic bottles with padded shoulders for extra warmth in Navy and Black. The lighter half-zip Insula Dixon comes in new colours such as Red Orange and Black.

The collection of Ventil8 Plus cool layer shirts is led by the star-spangled Mason in four colour options and offers excellent moisture-wicking properties and UV protection 20+.

The 2020 Part Two range is available at retail from today and at www.galvingreen.com from 15 August.