Galvin Green Carbon Clothing Collection Revealed

Galvin Green, makers of high-performance golf apparel and the Official Supplier of Weatherwear to this year’s winning European Ryder Cup Team, is introducing a distinctive range of carbon-inspired garments with a technical look and subtle tone-on-tone patterns for the serious golfer wanting style both on and off the course this winter.

The eight-piece Carbon Series in striking black, grey and silver block colours features waterproof and windproof jackets, a warm layer garment and two highly breathable shirts, plus compatible accessories, such as a snood, belt and cap.

“The Carbon Series is a special line of premium clothing that’s perfectly interchangeable and designed to appeal to golfers who may be new to Galvin Green, as well as many loyal supporters of our Multi-Layer Concept,” said Brand Manager Nicholai Stein.

Heading up the new range is the Archie (above, RRP £450), a stylish waterproof full-zip jacket in lightweight stretch Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit ‘slide & glide’ backer. The jacket is made from a soft and quiet fabric but also features durable Vectran technology on the shoulders for those who prefer to carry their clubs.

There’s also adjustable chest and collar width; adjustors on the cuffs; elasticated drawstring on the hem; shaped sleeves for easy movement; water-repellent zippers and front pockets. Matching Axel waterproof trousers (RRP £400) are also made of Super-Stretch Gore-Tex fabric and C-Knit backer.

There are two new Interface-1 jackets in the Carbon offering – the full-zip Lloyd (above, RRP £320) in shiny silver and the Lancelot half-zip jacket (RRP £220) in Black. Both water-repellent jackets have chest pockets and elastic drawstrings at the hem, while the eye-catching Lloyd also has front pockets and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort. These jackets can both be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds.

The warm carbon layer is served by Dave (RRP £185), a full-zip Insula jacket in Black . The two carbon shirts are the Ventil8 Plus short sleeved Matt (above, RRP £90) in black and iron grey and the Mylo (RRP £90) in black and Silver.

The Carbon Series is completed by the Donny snood/bandana in Insula fabric (RRP £30, the adjustable Wayne leather belt (above, RRP £70) and the Black Seth cap in Ventil8 Plus (RRP £30).