Galvin Green Carbon Clothing Collection Revealed

Joel Tadman

Galvin Green Carbon Clothing Collection Revealed - New Black, Grey and Silver garments by Swedish brand Galvin Green have been designed for the modern golfing wardrobe

Galvin Green Carbon Clothing Collection Revealed

Galvin Green Carbon Clothing Collection Revealed

Galvin Green, makers of high-performance golf apparel and the Official Supplier of Weatherwear to this year’s winning European Ryder Cup Team, is introducing a distinctive range of carbon-inspired garments with a technical look and subtle tone-on-tone patterns for the serious golfer wanting style both on and off the course this winter.

The eight-piece Carbon Series in striking black, grey and silver block colours features waterproof and windproof jackets, a warm layer garment and two highly breathable shirts, plus compatible accessories, such as a snood, belt and cap.

“The Carbon Series is a special line of premium clothing that’s perfectly interchangeable and designed to appeal to golfers who may be new to Galvin Green, as well as many loyal supporters of our Multi-Layer Concept,” said Brand Manager Nicholai Stein.

Galvin-green-archie-web

Heading up the new range is the Archie (above, RRP £450), a stylish waterproof full-zip jacket in lightweight stretch Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit ‘slide & glide’ backer. The jacket is made from a soft and quiet fabric but also features durable Vectran technology on the shoulders for those who prefer to carry their clubs.

RELATED: Galvin Green Gore-Tex C-Knit Waterproofs Review

There’s also adjustable chest and collar width; adjustors on the cuffs; elasticated drawstring on the hem; shaped sleeves for easy movement; water-repellent zippers and front pockets. Matching Axel waterproof trousers (RRP £400) are also made of Super-Stretch Gore-Tex fabric and C-Knit backer.

Galvin-Green-Lloyd-web

There are two new Interface-1 jackets in the Carbon offering – the full-zip Lloyd (above, RRP £320) in shiny silver and the Lancelot half-zip jacket (RRP £220) in Black. Both water-repellent jackets have chest pockets and elastic drawstrings at the hem, while the eye-catching Lloyd also has front pockets and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort. These jackets can both be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds.

galvin-green-Matt-web

The warm carbon layer is served by Dave (RRP £185), a full-zip Insula jacket in Black . The two carbon shirts are the Ventil8 Plus short sleeved Matt (above, RRP £90) in black and iron grey and the Mylo (RRP £90) in black and Silver.

galvin-green-wayne-web

The Carbon Series is completed by the Donny snood/bandana in Insula fabric (RRP £30, the adjustable Wayne leather belt (above, RRP £70) and the Black Seth cap in Ventil8 Plus (RRP £30).