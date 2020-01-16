Galvin Green Unveils 2020 Part One Apparel Collection

Premium Swedish golf brand Galvin Green has just unveiled Part One of its striking new 2020 apparel collection.

Swedish apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled its 2020 Part One Collection, which has greatly expanded to over 300 performance garments.

In total, there are 142 men’s and 71 women’s garments in multiple styles, the biggest ever junior range and over 60 accessories for the coming season.

At the top of the new range sits two super-lightweight Gore-Tex Shakedry jackets. The Ashton now comes in two colours (grey/silver or ash Grey/red) and the Ashby, pictured above, has a side zip for easy removal and an elastic drawstring for a comfortable and snug fit.

“The half-zip Shakedry jacket has been added due to demand from golfers who prefer an even more streamlined waterproof top,” said new CEO Nicholai Stein.

“World-class tour players who wore the full-zip jacket told us it felt like wearing another shirt, but this version is even lighter and super functional for accomplished players.”

The Archie full-zip waterproof now comes in a third colour whilst the Axel and Arthur waterproof trousers come in more sizes and colours than ever before.

Heading up the versatile Interface-1 range is the 3-level warming effect Lyon jacket (above). Windproof and extremely breathable, it features Primaloft insulation padding on the chest and a Gore-Tex Infinium membrane. An elastic drawstring at the hem and partial elastic cuffs ensure a good fit.

For warmth in cool conditions, the latest Insula layers feature a new standard in thermal comfort. The lightweight, breathable material used in the full-zip Declan jacket offers the softest surface ever for insulation next to the skin. The half-zip pullover Dixon, above, offers an outstanding warming effect and is soft next to the skin.

Galvin Green has also enhanced its Ventil8 Plus collection thanks to a plethora of new designs, including the Markell (above) with a shattering impact print, the Malone in flowing stripes and the Moss with an impactful splash of colours.

Finally, the standout Ladies collection has a series of new garments for the 2020 season, such as the Aurora waterproof jacket, Diane full-zip hoodie, Mercy sleeveless shirt and Misty skirt, the latter two of which are pictured above.

