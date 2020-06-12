Garmin has launched the MARQ Golfer GPS Watch, a premium offering that combines everyday smart features with Garmin’s most advanced golf tech capabilities

Garmin MARQ Golfer GPS Watch Unveiled

Garmin has added to its MARQ collection of luxury tool watches with the new MARQ Golfer.

It has been designed to be worn on and off the course, combining premium details with everyday smart features and Garmin’s most advanced multisport capabilities.

Built with premium materials, including a 46-millimeter titanium case and ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings, the MARQ Golfer provides front, middle and back distance on over 41,000 preloaded golf courses and allows for seamless game-tracking.

Golf-specific features include the PlaysLike Distance that takes into account changes in elevation, a Hazard View that allows golfers to quickly scroll through each hazard on the upcoming shot with critical distance information and a Virtual Caddie to analyse factors like wind speed and even club selection.

Garmin’s answer to the recently-launched TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition boasts full colour hole maps and a tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. The MARQ Golfer features a domed sapphire lens and an always-on, sunlight-readable display.

The watch is packed with premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor.

Compatible with Garmin’s QuickFit watch band solution, it’s quick and easy to change between different straps and bracelets if you desire.

In addition to the elegant design and comfortable fit on the wrist, the MARQ Golfer also utilises an Autoshot round analyser to measure and record detected shot distances. This is because included in the box, it comes with three Approach CT10 club tracking sensors for advanced tracking capabilities, including locations, distances and club type.

Featuring an internal, rechargeable lithium battery, MARQ Golfer provides up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to three rounds of golf on one charge. Available now, the MARQ Golfer has an RRP of £1,699.99.