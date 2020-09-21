We take a look inside the bag of South African golfer Garrick Higgo.

Garrick Higgo What’s In The Bag?

South African Garrick Higgo got into the winners circle on the European Tour for the first time in 2020 winning the Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos.

He dropped only three shots throughout the week in what was just his 7th start on the European Tour. This adds to his two wins he had on the Sunshine Tour and more should be on the horizon.

So what does the young lefty put into his bag each week out on Tour? Below we have taken a look.

Higgo plays nearly a full bag of Titleist equipment at the moment excluding a TaylorMade putter.

At the top of the bag he uses a Titleist TS3 driver and a three-wood of the same model. He then has a Titleist 818 hybrid but we are yet to confirm whether this is an H1 or H2 model. We do know it has 17 degrees though.

Moving into the irons from four-iron down to pitching wedge he uses a set of Titleist T100’s. They appear to be fitted with Project X shafts too.

Higgo then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges and we believe his lofts are 52, 56 and 60 degrees.

His final club in the bag is the only non-Titleist club, his putter. This is a TaylorMade Spider X in a navy finish.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, wears Under Armour apparel and FootJoy shoes.

Driver: Titleist TS3

Three-wood: Titleist TS3

Hybrid: Titleist 818, 17 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 52, 56 and 60 degrees

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Navy

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Under Armour

Shoes: FootJoy

