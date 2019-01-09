We take a look at the clubs the American puts in the bag.

Gary Woodland What’s In The Bag?

Sentry Tournament of Champions runner-up Gary Woodland shot a final round of five-under and yet was still beaten to the winners cheque by an unbelievable round by Xander Schauffele.

His last win came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and yet Woodland has shown brilliant form of late producing top-10 finishes in five of his last six tournaments.

What clubs has the American used to produce this run of form? We take a look below.

Gary Woodland has recently signed with Wilson which we hear is a contract to play ten clubs made by the brand. There are also incentives for more Wilson clubs to be added later on.

Despite this, Woodland put the PING G400 driver in the bag during the Sentry Tournament of Champions however we believe Woodland has been testing the new Wilson Staff Cortex driver which won the second season of the Driver vs Driver TV show.

Moving to the fairway woods, Woodland has in the past used TaylorMade’s M2 model as a three-wood and right now it is unclear whether he has swapped that out.

He has most definitely put Wilson’s V4 utility iron into the bag though which he used to great effect at Kapalua.

His irons are prototypes made by Wilson and they have caused quite the stir in the golfing world purely because of their beauty as you can see below.

His short game in 2019 has also been solid as he currently leads the PGA Tour in scrambling from ten yards and in as he gets up and down 100% of the time. The wedges he uses to do so are Titleist Vokey’s in 48°, 52° and 56°. He also used to play a Callaway Mack Daddy PM grind in 60° but it is unclear if he has kept that in the bag right now.

