A winner on the Asian Tour, in this piece we take a look at the equipment Gavin Green uses on Tour.

After taking up the game at the age of seven, Gavin Green had a stellar amateur career that included 21 wins, many of which coming whilst playing college golf in the United States.

He also won the Malaysian Amateur Open.

So what clubs does the Malaysian star put in the bag? Let’s take a look.

Green nearly has a full bag of TaylorMade equipment at the moment, starting with a TaylorMade SIM driver. This is set to roughly eight degrees we believe.

He then carries a TaylorMade SIM Max three and five-wood but the latter often gets replaced by either a SIM Max hybrid or a TaylorMade P750 two-iron.

All of this is entirely dependent on course, conditions and other factors.

In fact he often carries two more P750 irons as his three and four-irons, before transitioning down into a set of P730’s.

He usually carries three TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges with 50, 56, and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter is a TaylorMade Truss but we are yet to confirm what exact model.

He also uses a TP5x ball.

Gavin Green What’s In The Bag?

*Please note he changes the top of his bag regularly. The five-wood, hybrid and 2-iron all fluctuate dependent on course, conditions and so on.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM, 8° with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 70TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15° with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 80TX shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19° with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 80TX shaft

*Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19° with an Aldila Rogue 105TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (2-4) with KBS Tour V 125X Black shafts, TaylorMade P730 (5-PW) with KBS Tour V 130X Black shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe, 50°, 56° and 60° all with KBS Black shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Truss (we are yet to confirm what exact model)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

