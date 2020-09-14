Here we take a look at the equipment uses by George Coetzee out on Tour.

George Coetzee What’s In The Bag?

South African George Coetzee is a five-time winner on the European Tour. His first came at the 2014 Joburg Open and from there he has collected two victories at the Tshwane Open, a win at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and finally in 2020 he got back into the winners circle at the Portugal Masters.

What clubs does the man from Pretoria play? Let’s take a look.

Coetzee is a Titleist and FJ ambassador and carries 13 Titleist clubs at the moment.

At the moment Coetzee uses Titleist’s TS2 driver as well as a TS2 three-wood. They have 10.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively and both are fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue shafts.

Instead of a five-wood he then uses an older Titleist utility iron, the 712U. This has been in his bag for many years as have the rest of his irons. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and they are Titleist 718CB’s.

All of his irons are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts.

He carries three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges in 50°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putter is the only club in the bag not made by Titleist. Instead he uses an Odyssey O-Works #5 and this has been in the bag for a while now.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Coeztee plays the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

He wears FootJoy’s Flex shoes.

Driver: Titleist TS2 10.5°, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue shaft.

Fairway: Titleist TS2 16.5°, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Blue shaft.

Utility (2): Titleist 712U, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour issue shaft

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 718CB, all fitted with with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour issue shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 50°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Flex

