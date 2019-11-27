Get A Free Cart Bag With Any Motocaddy Electric Trolley

The company has launched its new Christmas promotion offering a free cart bag when with any of its electric trolleys.

One of the UK’s leading trolley and cart bag brands, Motocaddy, has just announced its Christmas promotion offer which will see golfers be able to claim a free golf bag on any purchase of Motocaddy’s Lithium range of trolleys.

Running from the 1st of November all the way up until New Years Eve, when customers buy a Lithium powered-trolley they can claim a bag from Motocaddy with the type of bag being dependent on the model of trolley purchased.

Golfers buying a new M5 Connect, M5 Connect DHC (Downhill Control), S7 Remote or latest M-Tech (pictured above) model will receive the premium Dry-Series cart bag (worth £219.99), while those choosing a M1 DHC or M3 Pro trolley can claim an AquaFlex stand bag (worth £199.99) that also fits perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.

When a compact-folding M1 model is purchased, then a popular Club-Series bag is on offer (worth £139.99) and a Lite-Series bag (£119.99) is free with any new S1 electric trolley.

“We have an award-winning bag range, designed to perfectly complement our trolley models and the simple online claim process allows golfers to be out on the fairways with their new trolley and bag quicker than ever,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

The Dry-Series bag is waterproof and available in five colours. The AquaFlex can be used as a trolley bag but also has the versatility to be used as a stand bag too.

The Club-Series range is packed with features such as seven pockets with one designed to keep valuables safe. It is also user friendly with clever handles that make it easy to lift on and off the trolley.

Finally the Lite-Series is the lightest and most compact bag in Motocaddy’s range. Made from a super-lightweight nylon fabric, it only weighs 2.3 kilograms.

