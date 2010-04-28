Golf Locker launches the GX Cruiser trolley

Golf accessory specialists, Golf Locker has unleashed a new flagship trolley, the GX Cruiser onto the European market.

The trolley contains a double wishbone frame that is both strong and lightweight. The ergonomically shaped adjustable handle means that left and right-handed golfers can use the trolley with ease.

The three-wheel design features smooth running, maintenance free, 11-inch rear wheels with a detachable 10-inch front wheel.

The trolley is packaged in an attractive box, folding down to just 18″ x 22″ x 35″, ensuring compact storage to and from the golf course.

The Golf locker product also has additional features including a deluxe scorecard holder that has a built-in hidden compartment. Furthermore, holders for the ball, tee and a beverage – plus ultra strong, adjustable straps at the top and bottom – help secure the bag.

The GX Cruiser trolley is priced at £59.99.

For further details please contact UK Golf Distribution on 0845 196 0050 or visit ukgolfdistribution.co.uk.

