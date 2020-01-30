New for 2020 Golf Pride have announced the new Teams Collection to help you stand out on the course.

Golf Pride Launches MCC Teams Collection

Need help standing out on the course? Want to combine your love of golf with the love of your sports team? Well in 2020 Golf Pride have got you covered with the release of its MCC Teams Collection which will be manufactured to give a distinct and unique look to your golf clubs. The initial launch will consist of 15 unique colour combinations

“Many players have two passions – their sports team and golf. Combine those passions with the first hybrid technology grip, the MCC, and now players who love their team can show their support every time they grip their clubs.” said Bruce Miller, Product Manager, Golf Pride. “The new MCC Teams collection allows fans to demonstrate team pride while maintaining the same high-level performance and quality that the MCC has consistently delivered to win over 20 major championships.”

The MCC Series of grips have proved to be immensely popular for years now for amateurs and professionals alike with over 250 victories out on Tour.

Part of the reason for this popularity is the quality technology that goes into every MCC grip. The revolutionary MCC model features Brushed Cotton Cord Technology in the upper hand area for firm all-weather control, with high performance rubber in the lower hand for ultimate feel and responsiveness.

Combine that with the possibility of having them in the colours of Liverpool, Manchester United or whoever your team is, then Golf Pride have created a winning combination.

The MCC Teams grips will be available in both standard size and midsize and feature a price of £12 and £13 or 14.50 € and 16.00 € respectively. MCC Teams will be available at retail in standard size in Spring 2020 and midsize in Summer 2020.

