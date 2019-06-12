We take a look inside Graeme McDowell's 2010 US Open winning bag.

Graeme McDowell 2010 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

2010 was quite a year for the Northern Irishman. Not only did he win three times (The Celtic Manor Wales Open, Andalucia Masters and Chevron World Challenge), and prove to be the pivotal point in Europe’s narrow victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup, but he also secured his sole Major title at the US Open.

Facing a leaderboard stuffed with talent, McDowell started the final round three-strokes behind Dustin Johnson, and had Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson all within a couple of shots chomping at his heels.

However it would be Frenchman Gregory Havret who put up the biggest fight as the big names fell away.

McDowell played consistently solid golf all day to shoot 74 and pull off a one-stroke victory that would inspire several other Northern Irish Major winners over the next couple of years – Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke for example.

But what did McDowell put into his bag for the win? We take a look in this classic US Open what’s in the bag.

Back in 2010 McDowell was sponsored by Callaway and had nearly a full bag of their clubs. His driver was their Big Bertha Fusion FT-3 and he then carried a Diablo Edge Tour all of which were fitted with shafts by Aldila.

He then used two Adams Ideo Pro hybrids at 18 and 21 degrees respectively before dropping down into Callaway X Forged irons from four to nine-iron.

McDowell carried three Vintage models of Callaway’s X Forged line. They had 48, 52 and 58 degrees of loft.

Finally he used an Odyssey White Hot #7 and Callaway Tour ix ball.