Winner in the Dominican Republic recently, we take a look inside the bag of the Northern Irishman.

Graeme McDowell What’s In The Bag?

Graeme McDowell secured his fourth ever PGA Tour title recently at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Looking to gain some momentum over the summer to try and qualify for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, which is his hometown, McDowell played some superb golf down the stretch to win by one stroke from Mackenzie Hughes and Chris Stroud.

His last win came at the 2015 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, but he shot rounds of 64-64-69 after an opening round of 73 to win. Here we take a look at the clubs he put in the bag for the win.

Starting with the driver McDowell has a Srixon Z 785 model in the bag followed by two slightly older fairway wood models. His three-wood is a Taylormade M2 and his five-wood is a Srixon Z-F45 – both of which have Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 72X shafts.

Next up he carries a brand new Ping G410 hybrid which acts as his 3-iron and then has Srixon Z 745 irons from four to nine-iron.

McDowell carries three wedges, two of which are custom Cleveland RTX 2.0’s (46 and 52 degrees), and the 58 degree wedge is a Cleveland 588 RTX.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Finally he has an Odyssey White Hot No.7 putter and uses a Srixon Z-Star XV ball.