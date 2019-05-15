What does Italian Guido Migliozzi put into his bag? We take a look here.
Guido Migliozzi What’s In The Bag?
What does the 22-year-old Italian put in his bag? We take a look below.
Migliozzi is a TaylorMade staff player with 13 clubs and ball made by the brand.
At the top of the bag he has recently put the new M5 driver in the bag which has TaylorMade’s Speed Injected Twist Face technology. To find out more on the innovative tech click here.
He also carries an M5 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft and then has a GAPR MID hybrid which acts as a 2-iron of sorts.
Shifting to the irons he had three different models in play throughout the week. The 4-iron is a P770 model, five and six-irons are P750’s and finally the bladed P730’s go from seven-iron to pitching wedge.
He then carries three Milled Grind wedges and his only non-TaylorMade club in the bag is his putter, an Odyssey Toulon Design Austin.
Finally he uses a TaylorMae TP5x ball and has Nike shoes.
Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft
Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
Hybrid: TaylorMade GAPR MID with Project X PXI 6.5 shafts
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P750 (5-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW) all with Project X LZ 6.5
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Austin
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Shoes: Nike
