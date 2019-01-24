We look at the clubs Haotong Li currently uses on tour.

Haotong Li What’s In The Bag?

Last year Haotong Li held off Rory McIlroy posting a tournament-record of 23-under to secure the Dubai Desert Classic.

That was his last win but despite that he is still firmly entrenched in the worlds top 50 at the moment guaranteeing his participation at many of the biggest tournaments in the world. In fact he became the first Chinese golfer to break into the worlds top 50 after that win.

But what does the 23-year-old put in the bag? Let’s take a look.

Li has in the past used the TaylorMade M2 and M3 drivers however he has currently got the M4 in the bag. Considering the M5 and M6 drivers have just come out with their Speed Injected Twist Face technology, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him switch to one of those models soon.

Related: What is Speed Injected Twist Face?

For a while Li carried a Callaway Rogue fairway wood and Callaway Epic hybrid but they have since been replaced by TaylorMade clubs; the M5 and M3.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M5 fairway wood from American Golf

His irons are the TaylorMade P750s and his wedges are the TaylorMade Milled Grinds in 48°, 54° and 58°.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Milled Grind wedge from American Golf

Golf Monthly Instruction

He putts with a Bettinardi Custom Studio Stock Tour #3 and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.