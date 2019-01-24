We look at the clubs Haotong Li currently uses on tour.
Haotong Li What’s In The Bag?
Last year Haotong Li held off Rory McIlroy posting a tournament-record of 23-under to secure the Dubai Desert Classic.
That was his last win but despite that he is still firmly entrenched in the worlds top 50 at the moment guaranteeing his participation at many of the biggest tournaments in the world. In fact he became the first Chinese golfer to break into the worlds top 50 after that win.
But what does the 23-year-old put in the bag? Let’s take a look.
Li has in the past used the TaylorMade M2 and M3 drivers however he has currently got the M4 in the bag. Considering the M5 and M6 drivers have just come out with their Speed Injected Twist Face technology, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him switch to one of those models soon.
Related: What is Speed Injected Twist Face?
For a while Li carried a Callaway Rogue fairway wood and Callaway Epic hybrid but they have since been replaced by TaylorMade clubs; the M5 and M3.
His irons are the TaylorMade P750s and his wedges are the TaylorMade Milled Grinds in 48°, 54° and 58°.
He putts with a Bettinardi Custom Studio Stock Tour #3 and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?
Check out what clubs the Englishman uses
Kiradech Aphibarnrat What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the Thai's setup…
Haotong Li What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M4
3 wood: TaylorMade M5
Hybrid: TaylorMade M3
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind in 48°, 54° and 58°.
Putter: Bettinardi #3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Be sure to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram