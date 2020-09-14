We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Harry Higgs
Harry Higgs What’s In The Bag?
American professional golfer Harry Higgs may be yet to win on the PGA Tour but he has quite the social media following and he is one of the most popular players out on Tour at the moment.
But what does he put into his bag each week? Below we have taken a look.
Higgs is a TaylorMade staff player and plays a full bag of equipment. He starts with a TaylorMade SIM driver along with a SIM Max Rocket three-wood. They have nine and 14.5 degrees respectively and both have Project X shafts.
He then has a TaylorMade P790 three-iron and the rest of his irons are a set of TaylorMade P760’s.
Shifting to the wedges Higgs carries three and they are all TaylorMade Milled Grind 2‘s. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.
His final club in the bag is a centre-shafted TaylorMade Spider X with a navy finish. He also uses a TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees) with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 65 6.5 shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max “Rocket 3” (14 degrees) with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5 shaft
Utility Iron (3): TaylorMade P790 (3) with a Project X HZRDUS 85 6.5 shaft
Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P760 all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (52-09SB, 56-12SB, 60-08SB) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
