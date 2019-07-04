We take a look inside the Swedish golfers bag for his sole Major championship victory.

Henrik Stenson 2016 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

The 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon quickly became a two-horse race as Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson demolished the course through three rounds to six and five shots clear of the next player respectively.

During the final round Stenson bogeyed the first whilst Mickelson birdied, but the Swede then played the remaining 17 holes in a ridiculous nine-under par to beat the American by three strokes. Mickelson himself shot a bogey-free round of 65 and yet that still wasn’t enough which just shows how impressive Stenson’s performance was.

But what clubs did he have in the bag to achieve such sublime play? We have taken a look below.

Aside from a Titleist Pro V1 ball Stenson used a full bag of Callaway equipment for the win. Starting at the top of the bag he used Callaway’s XR 16 driver and also a Callaway Diablo Octane Tour fairway which until recently he still had in the bag. The Diablo also came with a Grafalloy Blue shaft which isn’t made anymore and yet Stenson has said he has a whole load of them in his house.

His irons are also a model he has used for a long time now – Callaway’s Legacy Black irons. They went from two-iron to pitching wedge.

Stenson used two Callaway Mack Daddy 3 wedges and finally an Odyssey White Hot XG #7H putter to great effect throughout the week.

Finally he used a Titleist Pro V1 ball.