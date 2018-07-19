We take a look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the cubs in the bag of Hideki Matsuyama at The Open.

The five-time PGA Tour winner currently has the TaylorMade M3 driver in the bag as well as the TaylorMade M4 3 wood.

He also has a Honma TW727 hybrid and a TaylorMade M3 3 iron.

His irons are Srixon Z645 blades and he uses a mixture of Cleveland RTX 3 and Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Circle T GSS (German Stainless Steel) and his ball is the Srixon Z Star XV.

Hideki Matsuyama won his second World Golf Championship with victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The 25-year-old shot a closing nine under par 61 to win by five for his sixth win in 20 starts.

The 14-time professional winner used a new putter this week, a TaylorMade TP Mullen prototype.

PGA Tour gear expert Jonathan Wall tweeted that Matsuyama ‘Had heel, toe, flange squared off to suit his eye’.

He had previously used a Scotty Cameron Newport blade style putter.

The Srixon ambassador winner plays Srixon blades, a Srixon Z star XV ball and uses Cleveland’s RTX 2.0 wedges.

He uses a 9° Callaway Great Big Bertha driver which has been blacked out on the sole with a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft.

He uses the new 2017 TaylorMade M2 3-wood which he put into play back at the Tournament of Champions in January, it is fitted with the same orange Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft as his driver.

An interesting aspect of Matsuyama’s golf bag are his irons. He used the Srixon Z945 blades with lead tape weighting to alter the centre of gravity and weight.

Interestingly, Hideki’s club contract with Srixon is up at the end of the season.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha 9°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade 2017 M2 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9TX

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 115X

Irons: Srixon Z945 (4-PW), Tour Issue True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 52°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: TaylorMade TP Mullen

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

