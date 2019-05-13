What does the South Korean professional golfer put into his bag? We take a look here.
Famous for his ‘fisherman’s swing’, South Korean 45-year-old and internet sensation Ho-sung Choi shot to fame with his antics on the golf course, especially in relation to the finish of his swing and when putting.
Choi has used the TaylorMade M2 driver in the past however he has recently switched to the M4 which he has at 10.5 degrees and a prototype UST Mamiya shaft.
He then carries two brand new Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods with their innovative Flash Face heads. The faces are the product of an $8m super computer, which used Artificial Intelligence – to learn more about the technology click here.
Next up are two Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 hybrids with 20 and 23 degrees of loft.
Shifting to the irons, Choi has Gloire Forged models made by TaylorMade and then two Titleist Vokey prototype wedges.
To putt with, Choi has a Odyssey O-Works Red Jailbird Mini and finally uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball.
Ho-sung Choi What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with a UST Mamiya V2 6FS Tour prototype shaft
3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15 degrees), with a Fujikura Evolution V x-flex shaft.
5-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (18 degrees)
Hybrids: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (20, 23 degrees), with a Fujikura MCH 90X shaft.
Irons: TaylorMade’s 2016 Japan Gloire Forged (5-PW), with a Nippon N.S. Pro prototype shaft.
Wedges: Vokey 2018 Prototype (50, 58 degrees), with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red Jailbird Mini
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
