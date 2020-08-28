Honma has expanded its 2020 ball range with three new offerings catering for different types of player

Honma Expands 2020 Ball Range

Honma, the Japanese maker of premium golf equipment, has expanded its range of multi-layer golf balls for 2020 and beyond.

The new X4 is a four-piece urethane ball that has been developed to combat the issue of distance loss off the tee, without sacrificing short game spin.

It does this through an ultra-soft core which delivers high compression off the club face, while a High-Performance Polymer (HPP) inner mantle and High Flex layer provide increased repulsion with the driver for longer distance. The soft urethane covers aids performance with a softer feel around the greens, while the 326-dimple design also produces consistency into the wind.

Aimed at golfers with swing speeds of around 85 mph who prefer a softer feel, the new TW-S ball offers higher spin and a lower launch than the TW-X ball, making it suitable for playing in windy conditions.

Its S-fast core results in faster ball speeds off the club face.

The new version of the TW-X is designed for golfers with swing speeds over 90 mph who want a firmer feel and longer distance.

The third and final new ball is the two-piece A1, which offers something different for golfers who fight a slice and would like to hit it straighter.

Around 20 per cent softer than the D1 ball, the lighter core and cover helps to reduce side spin and achieve more consistent shots. It also comes in the option of a coloured multipack of red, yellow and orange.

“The new range of Honma golf balls offers something for every golfer – from those with lower swing speeds wanting more distance and consistency off the tee, to others with high swing speeds who prefer greater feel and spin closer to the greens,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing at HONMA Golf Europe.

All three balls are on sale now at the following RRPs: X4 £44.95 per dozen; TW-X and TW-S £26.00 per dozen; A1 £15.95 per dozen.