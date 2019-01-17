The Japanese brand has just released a new premium golf ball to its range.

Honma Golf Launches Premium Golf Ball

A few weeks after shocking the golfing world by signing world number one Justin Rose, Honma, the premium Japanese golf brand, has just introduced a new golf ball to its range of products.

The TW-X, a three-piece urethane ball with a high-velocity core, is designed to produce ball speed as well as control.

The high-repulsion mid-layer creates low spin with the driver whereas the soft cover allows you to create more spin around the greens.

“We’re really excited to be bringing such a premium golf ball to the European market,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing, HONMA Golf Europe.

“Given how well the TW-X ball performs, we feel that it’s a great product at a very competitive price point that golfers will be keen to try.”

Honma was founded in 1959 and have been making super-premium clubs and products ever since, however they have often struggled to crack the European market.

This ball, combined with their new T//World range and the signing of Justin Rose is a clear attempt to change that. Available from February from approved retailers, their new ball will cost £26.

Rose has signed a ten-club contract with the brand, putting their Prototype irons (pictured above) and wedges in the bag. He has also said he may switch out his 5-wood for a utility iron made by their craftsmen.

But Rose is not the only Englishman currently putting the clubs in the bag. At the SMBC Singapore Open Paul Casey has also put the same irons in play however he has said they are just in the testing phase right now.

