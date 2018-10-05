Honma's new TWorld747 range includes two new drivers, fairway woods, utilities and two new iron models

Honma Golf TWorld747 Range Revealed

Premium Japanese club maker Honma has blended revolutionary technology with cutting-edge design to create the new TWorld747 range for the 2018/19 season.

The new TWorld747 ‘Real Distance’ technology allows the face and lie angle to be adjusted without rotating the spine of the high-quality shaft.

The next generation of Honma distance clubs feature two brand new driver models, fairway woods, hybrid and two iron models to cater for both the better player and game improver.

“The new TWorld747 series is truly a world-first, which combines distance innovation and supreme craftsmanship,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of Honma Golf Europe, based in Switzerland. “The non-rotating spine system in the driver is brand-new technology and the distance benefits will be obvious from the first swing,” he added.

Honma TWorld747 Driver

The TWorld747 455 and 460 driver models are designed using Honma’s ground-breaking Proprietary Adjustability System, which allows golfers to adjust the loft of the club to create their desired shot shape, without rotating the spine of the shaft, which improves ball flight and distance.

The crown of the TWorld747 driver is crafted from an extremely light ET40 carbon with a ribbed grooving. Behind the clubface, Honma’s new 4 Fang Technology deploys four metal studs that due to their strategic position, increases strength and energy along the face to deliver faster ball speeds and greater distances.

The 455 is the smaller of the two models that uses a weight system to maximise MOI to generate higher ball speeds, while the 460 model is slightly more forgiving and uses interchangeable weights to create the desired shot shape.

Fairway Woods

The TWorld747 fairway wood is designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance. A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance. The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°.

The new TWorld747 utility has been designed with a stable head shape with a well-balanced outline, providing confidence at address and a straight ‘take-back’ impression. The utility provides a high-launch trajectory and moderate spin rate for consistent shots from both the fairway and the rough.

Honma TWorld747 Irons

The TWorld747 P is a game-improvement iron that provides the ultimate confidence at address and increased forgiveness on miss-hit shots. Made from high-strength stainless steel and a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club, the P irons provide a strong loft and high ball speed to offer ideal trajectory and distance. Clubs available 3-11-iron + SW.

The TWorld747 Vx Forged iron provides a premium look and solid feel designed to deliver explosive distance. A 10g tungsten weight is located in the toe of the clubhead and the neck of the club is 3mm shorter than the previous model. A low and deep centre of gravity creates maximum distance with a high and precise trajectory. Clubs available 3-11-iron + SW.

“The new TWorld747 range means golfers can now experience the luxury artistry and premium performance that Honma Golf has to offer, at an affordable price,” said Alejandro Sanchez. “We wanted to push the innovation boundaries further and provide golfers of all abilities with a club range that will truly improve their distances and maintain a superior aesthetic,” he added.