We look at Honma's new GS 'Gain Speed' range of metalwoods and irons designed for both men and women to hit the ball further.

Honma GS Range Unveiled

Japanese golf brand Honma will add to its range of golf clubs in 2021 with the introduction of the T//World GS range. Aimed at golfers with slower swing speed, GS stands for Gain Speed and these forgiving drivers and distance irons should help players get more ball speed and more distance.

Designed and engineered by highly skilled Master Craftsmen at the Sakata factory in Japan, the range consists of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons for both men and women.

Built in draw-biased designs, the GS clubs incorporate design features which aim to deliver greater head speeds for more distance and forgiveness. The clubs have also been designed to inspire confidence at address.

Sitting at the top of the range are the two drivers. Both feature a crank-shaped slot on the sole to maintain fast ball speeds across the face and reduce loss of distance on off-centre strikes. The variable thickness of the face helps to reduce spin on strikes low and out of the toe, both of which are common amongst higher handicap players.

The titanium crown, which also features varying levels of thickness, has been designed to be as light as possible without compromising on strength. This is to try and maximise ball speed across the face.

The drivers both also have strategically positioned tungsten sole weights to promote a draw bias. Another common shot amongst higher handicappers is the slice and the weights attempt to manage that shot.

Honma has once again implemented the Non-Rotating System in the hosel which promotes stability in terms of strike and flight. The system works by ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the six o’clock position even when loft and lie are adjusted.

The men’s driver will be available with 9.5°, 10.5° and 11.5° of loft with an RRP of £499. The women’s model will be available with 10.5° and 12.5° also with an RRP of £499.

The GS fairway woods also feature the crank-shaped slot visible on the driver, and weight is positioned low and deep to deliver high MOI and launch.

The hybrids have much of the same technology but there is slightly more draw bias apparent thanks to weight being re-positioned from the heel to the rear of the club head.

The men’s fairway and hybrid will come in a variety of lofts and have RRPs of £279 and £249 respectively.

The final clubs in the GS range are the irons. Both the men’s and women’s models have thin and high-strength L-Cup structured faces which enlarge the sweet spot area. There are also variable ribs on the inside of the clubface which reduce weight, improve ball speed and maintain spin control.

From four to seven-iron Honma has implemented sole slots that vary in width to help on off-centre strikes, and weight has also been placed in the toe to maintain and increase MOI.

The shorter irons seek to give players more confidence to attack the flag with thick steel soles to provide low CG and high launch.

A Speed Tuned 55 graphite shaft designed in Sakata, or a Nippon N.S. PRO 950 GH neo-steel shaft come as standard across the irons.

The men’s GS iron sets will comprise seven irons for an RRP of £1,155, whilst the women’s GS irons will have an RRP of £1,365.

The new range is available across Europe from next month and joins the recently launched TR21 and TR20 range, plus the super-premium Beres range of luxury golf clubs in the Honma line up for 2021.