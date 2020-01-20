The Japanese brand has announced the release of a new Tour Release range of golf clubs.

Honma Introduces New Tour Release Range

New for the 2020 calendar year, Japanese manufacturer Honma have introduced an all-new range of golf clubs called Tour Release. Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship, the line of clubs features two drivers and two sets of irons, before fairway woods, hybrids and further iron models coming later this year.

Sitting at the top of the range are the two Honma TR20 drivers with 460cc and 440cc heads. Both feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames to help deliver distance and accuracy.

The sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g) to ensure ball speed, launch, spin and swing weight can be optimised for greater distance and accuracy.

The hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments to be made, ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the 6’oclock position for greater impact consistency.

“The fact that Justin Rose has already put the TR20 driver in his Tour bag so soon is testament to the high level of performance on offer to serious golfers,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of Honma Golf Europe. “Renowned for crafting the most premium products in golf at our factory in Sakata, the drivers are our most technologically advanced yet and the irons deliver the incredible looks and feel that we pride ourselves on at Honma,” he added

The line also includes two new TR20 irons, the V and the P. The TR20 P irons are a true player’s distance iron with game improvement playability. They feature a forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face for increased ball speeds and a tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness on off centre strikes. The irons also feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI to achieve high launch and longer carries

The V irons have been forged from soft S20C carbon steel and incorporate a modern cavity back design which will be appealing to the better player who prefers a blade length of iron.

The first TR20 products will be available for fitting next month and at retail in March at the following RRPs per club: TR20 Drivers: £599/€699; TR20 V Iron: £219/€240 (Graphite) | £175/€200 (Steel); TR20 P Iron: £219/€240 (Graphite) | £175/€200 (Steel).

An additional set of Tour Release irons called the TR20B is currently in development, with prototypes currently being played by Justin Rose.

For more gear news and releases, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.