Honma Launches Six-Piece Golf Ball

Honma Golf, the Japanese brand known for the quality of its high-end golf clubs, has introduced a new six-piece premium golf ball as the flagship model in its latest multi-layer golf ball range.

The Future XX ball (below, RRP £53 a dozen) is one of three that joins the three-piece TW-X, developed to provide golfers with more distance and short-game spin than ever before.

The first three layers incorporate a highly resilient core – suitable for varying swing speeds – a soft second layer and a slightly firmer third layer, designed to emit high levels of energy for faster ball speeds that help to deliver greater distance.

The fourth and fifth layers become gradually firmer, providing consistent spin performance; whilst the outer sixth layer is a soft urethane cover that produces high levels of short-game spin and improved feel. The 326-dimple pattern on the Future XX ball is designed to deliver a towering ball flight trajectory.

The D1 Plus (below, RRP £23 a dozen) is another three-piece ball said to be suitable for all swing speeds.

It features an energy emitting ‘spring rubber’ core that delivers additional distance.

The hybrid ionomer mantle which forms the soft mid-layer of the D1 Plus offers good spin performance, while the soft ionomer cover offers improved feel with added distance. The 368-dimple pattern produces a strong and stable ball flight and it is available in white, yellow, orange and pink.

The two-piece D1 ball (above, RRP £15 a dozen) is aimed at golfers looking to gain as much carry distance as possible. Featuring a spring effect from the high repulsion core and a 368-dimple pattern, the ball is specially designed to fly through the air with minimal resistance – making it one of Honma’s longest balls in the range. It is available in white, green, yellow, orange and pink.

