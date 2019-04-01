The Japanese brand is introducing a limited edition set of Justin Rose's irons for the skilled golfer.

Honma Release TW-MB Rose Proto Irons

Premium Japanese golf brand Honma have announced they are going to release a limited edition set of irons based upon the exact specifications of English former world number one Justin Rose.

Called the TW-MB Rose Proto’s, the irons will be designed to get as close to the specifications Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, in what was only his second PGA Tour outing with the clubs.

“I really felt comfortable with the clubs immediately,” said Rose about his new irons. “They look fantastic and they feel great.”

Head of R&D at Honma’s factory in Sakata, Hiroshi Suwa personally fit Rose last year and said;

“These irons replicate the ultimate set we made to precisely meet Justin’s requirements on Tour. He shows great attention to detail and can guess the spin numbers on his shots within 200 rpm with the naked eye. As a result, his preference is for precise control of spin on all the irons in the set.”

Suwa was also very impressed with Rose’s knowledge when it came to club design.

No doubt one of the best looking irons out there at the moment, the master craftsmen in Japan have created them through traditional Japanese forging. The result is a blade that has an upright, playable feel, and a slightly narrower sole width.