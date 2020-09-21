The new Honma TR21 range revealed today features fairway woods, a hybrid and iron model to compliment the existing TR20 range

Honma TR21 Range Revealed

Japanese golf brand Honma has extended its premium performance TR (Tour Release) line of clubs with the introduction of TR21 irons, fairway woods and hybrids to complement the existing TR20 drivers and irons.

Aimed at better players seeking meticulously crafted Tour-inspired equipment, the new TR21 offerings feature stunning TR21 X hollow-bodied forged Players Distance irons, TR21 BIG-LB (FTi) and forgiving FW fairway woods, plus TR21 H hybrids.

The extensive TR family of clubs – incorporating the TR20 P, V and B bladed irons, plus the award-winning TR20 460cc and 440cc drivers – gives golfers the flexibility to put together a combination of clubs to suit their game with a mix of high performing, customised woods and irons.

Engineered to deliver more distance, forgiveness and control, the versatile TR21 X hollow body irons feature a thin forged L-Cup steel face, Tungsten weight positioned low and foam injected into a screw port to produce a large profile that delivers fast ball speeds and confidence-inspiring looks at address.

Carrying the same muscle back shape as the TR20 B irons but in a more forgiving profile, TR21 X irons are designed to be used either as a full set, mixed with TR20 irons or even as a utility iron.

Building on the extensive fitting options available in the TR20 range of drivers, the TR21 fairway woods offer extensive custom fitting options via the patented non-rotating hosel – which allows the loft and lie to be altered without changing the position of the shaft’s spine – and adjustable sole weights to ensure the perfect setup is achieved.

The TR21 BIG-LB (FTi) fairway wood features a multi-material construction that incorporates a heavy steel sole to provide a deep and low centre of gravity, a thin fast titanium face and sole slot designed to increase ball speeds and deliver a high launch and explosive distance.

Adjustable sole weights to control launch and spin for optimal distance and accuracy in a sleeker profile to suit the eye of more accomplished golfers.

Designed in a classic compact shape, the TR21 H hybrid features strategically placed CG locations for improved launch and spin to deliver greater stopping control into greens. A narrow sole improves turf interaction at impact.

Incorporating the brand’s exclusive hand-rolled 60g VIZARD wood shafts, 65g and 75g hybrid shafts, plus 65g iron shafts, the new TR21 clubs are available from October in the TR21 BIG-LB FTi (14°) from £349; TR21 FW (15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°) from £309; TR21 H (18°, 21° and 24°) from £269 and TR21 X irons from £175 (steel) or £210 (graphite) per club.