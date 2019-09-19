Honma TWorld XP-1 Range Launched - New game-improvement woods and irons combine multiple technologies said to enhance distance and accuracy

Japanese golf brand Honma has added a new range to its TWorld Series aimed at golfers looking for confidence-inspiring, game improvement performance as well as a top-quality build.

The TWorld XP-1 range includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons for both men and women.The clubs are built in easy-to-square, draw-biased designs that consistently deliver greater distance and forgiveness for those golfers with a higher handicap.

In addition, the ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed, a high launch trajectory and responsive feel.

The XP-1 driver features an innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head, with a narrow slot in the centre that helps to deliver more consistent distance and accuracy off the tee. The driver’s club face flexes along the entire slot for more speed and low spin, while the double slot flexes on heel and toe hits to reduce side spin.

Honma’s exclusive Five Fang Technology – with three fang-like tabs in the crown and two in the sole – provides a fast and efficient structure to increase face flex area and strengthen the thin surrounding walls.

The lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG), while the precise internal weighting is ribbed for added strength and face repulsion. A 15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch time and again.

The driver also features the superior primary 8-setting adjustment of Honma’s non-rotating hosel, where the spine of the shaft stays fixed in the same position while the sleeve spins to the required setting to deliver greater impact consistency.

The fairway woods also feature the Double Slot Sole on a carbon crown for a high launch, long carry and more consistent strike. A low and deep CG design incorporates precision high strength steel body and thin fast face, with a heavy internal sole weighting. The hybrids carry the same design features, plus a thin, fast 455 steel face.

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

“The new TWorld XP-1 range looks and performs like no other game improvement set of clubs on the market,” said Alejandro Sanchez, General Manager of Honma Golf Europe. “Recreational golfers who want to up their game should take a serious look at these clubs, as they represent the latest entry level into the premium quality that stands behind the Honma brand,” he added.

In the Men’s XP-1 range, the driver (9.5°, 10.5° and 12° has a RRP of £559; fairway woods (15°, 18°, 21°) at £309; hybrid models [19° / 22° / 25°] at £269; and irons (#5 /#6-#10 /#11) offering six irons at £1,179 with proprietary Vizard shafts or £969 with Nippon shafts.

Across the Women’s range, the driver (12°) has a RRP of £559,; fairway woods [#3 (17°), #5 (20°), #7 (21°)] at £309; hybrids (22°, 25°, 28°) at £269; and six irons for £1,179.