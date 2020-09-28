Hudson Swafford What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Hudson Swafford.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Swafford’s first win came at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge and he followed that three and a half years later with a win at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Swafford has a very interesting mix of golf clubs in the bag at the moment. He starts with a collection of older Ping models, the first being a G400 LST driver with 8.5 degrees of loft. He then carries two Ping i25 fairway woods with 14 and 18 degrees of loft.

His irons are a slightly older Ping model too, a set of Ping S55’s that go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

He then uses four wedges which are made up of three different models. The first, a 46 degree, is a Titleist Vokey SM8 and then both his 52 and 56 degree wedges are both Titleist Vokey SM7’s.

His final wedge in the bag is a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe which has 60 degrees of loft.

His putter is a TaylorMade Spider X which has a chalk finish and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball too.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees) with Aldila NV 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Ping i25 (14 degrees) with Aldila Rogue 125 MSI 80 TX shaft

5-wood: Ping i25 (18 degrees) with Aldila Tour Blue 85 shaft

Irons (4-9): Ping S55 all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46-10F), SM7 (52-12F, 56-10S), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi Toe (60-09LB) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

