Here we take a look at the equipment Ian Poulter will use at the Ryder Cup
Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?
The 42-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and uses a full set of Titleists, barring the famous Odyssey #7 putter he used to great effect at the Medinah Ryder Cup in 2012.
That putter has been back in the bag for 2018 and helped him to a victory at the Houston Open plus many other good finishes, including a T5th at the WGC-Dell Match Play, T7 at the RBC Heritage, T8 at the Italian Open and T10 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Below we have taken a look at what other clubs he puts in the bag week in week out.
He currently uses the Titleist TS3 driver as well as a 917F2 3 wood.
He also carries a Titleist 818H2 and a Titleist 716 T-MB 4 iron.
His irons are the new Titleist 718 AP2s from 5-PW.
He has three of Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.
His putter is the Odyssey #7 fang model.
His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.
Driver: Titleist TS3 9.5° with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60TX shaft
3 wood: Titleist 917F2 16.5°with Matrix Ozik 7X shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 21° with Aldila Tour Green TX shaft
4 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB with Project X LZ 7.0 shaft
Irons (5-PW): Titleist 718 AP2 with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 52°, 56° and 60° with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey #7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
