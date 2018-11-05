Here we take a look at the equipment Ian Poulter will use at the Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?

The 42-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and uses a full set of Titleists, barring the famous Odyssey #7 putter he used to great effect at the Medinah Ryder Cup in 2012.

That putter has been back in the bag for 2018 and helped him to a victory at the Houston Open plus many other good finishes, including a T5th at the WGC-Dell Match Play, T7 at the RBC Heritage, T8 at the Italian Open and T10 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Below we have taken a look at what other clubs he puts in the bag week in week out.

He currently uses the Titleist TS3 driver as well as a 917F2 3 wood.

He also carries a Titleist 818H2 and a Titleist 716 T-MB 4 iron.

His irons are the new Titleist 718 AP2s from 5-PW.

He has three of Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putter is the Odyssey #7 fang model.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

