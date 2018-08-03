Here we take a look at the equipment Poulter will use at the PGA Championship.

Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?

In this piece we take a look at the clubs Ian Poulter will use at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

If he was to win it would prove to be a momentous achievement considering Poulter only secured his first strokeplay victory ever on the PGA Tour earlier this year with a clutch victory at the Houston Open to qualify for The Masters.

The Englishman trailed American Beau Hossler with a hole to go and birdied the 18th to force a playoff – he then won on the first extra hole.

After the first day the 12-time European Tour winner was 123rd – nobody has come from that far back to win on the PGA Tour in 35 years.

He looks to be in good form this week too after shooting -8 during the first round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

The 42-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and is using a full set of Titleists this week, barring the famous Odyssey #7 putter he used to great effect at the Medinah Ryder Cup in 2012.

He currently uses the Titleist TS3 driver as well as a 917F2 3 wood.

He also carries a Titleist 818H2 and a Titleist 716 T-MB 4 iron.

Related: Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?

His irons are the new Titleist 718 AP2s from 5-PW.

He has three of Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putter is the Odyssey #7 fang model.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Continues below