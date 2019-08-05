We take a look inside the bag of J.T. Poston, the 2019 Wyndham Championship winner.

J.T. Poston What’s In The Bag?

American J.T. Poston secured his first PGA Tour victory of his career in 2019 at the Wyndham Championship. During that low-scoring final-round, he managed to shoot 62 and go bogey-free during the entire week to win by one stroke.

He was a hugely popular winner with several other Tour professionals acknowledging how great it was to see him win. Chief among which was Keith Mitchell, another American winner in 2019. Mitchell and Poston are roommates together at a house in Georgia and when Mitchell won the Honda Classic, Poston was on the 18th to congratulate him. Looking to return the favour Mitchell tried to rent a plane but was told the weather was too poor.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he currently has in the bag.

Poston uses a full set of Titleist clubs at the moment starting with the TS2 driver and TS2 fairway wood. Both of which have Mitsubishi Diamana shafts.

He was recently spotted testing Titleist’s new TS3 hybrids however he has 716 T-MB’s instead at the moment. They go from three to five-iron. The rest of his irons are 718 AP2’s. It is not known whether he has any plans to switch to the new 620 T100’s which are the AP2 replacements.

He carries four wedges all of which are Titleist SM7’s. They are at 46, 50 54 (bent to 55) and finally a 60 degree model.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron GoLo and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball.