18-time major championship winner Jack Nicklaus has partnered with Japanese club maker Miura to create a limited edition, commemorative set of forged blades

Jack Nicklaus Miura Irons Unveiled

Golf’s most prolific major championship winner, Jack Nicklaus has joined forces with legendary club-maker Katsuhiro Miura to create a limited series of hand-forged bladed iron sets.

The design of this classic Miura muscleback, the first to bear the Nicklaus name in more than a decade, has been influenced by Nicklaus’ preferred specifications and club-design ideas that have accumulated over 60 years.

Key considerations were the look and sole of the clubs, both of which were perfected through subtle grinding techniques on the sole and neck barely visible to the naked eye.

Nicklaus’ preference was to have his irons designed with standard offset, uniform through the set to deliver the ball flight and performance he wanted. This grinding delivers more “effective offset” without increasing the measured offset Jack preferred.

Additional grinding in the neck of the club enabled Miura-san to give Nicklaus his preferred “look” and resulting confidence at address.

Miura-san was able to move the center of gravity closer to the toe by removing a precise amount of material from the hosel of each individual iron.

The irons are forged from premium S20C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome.

“I’ve spent decades designing golf equipment, and I cherish the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into enhancing the tools of my trade,” Nicklaus said.

“The Miura family and I share this passion for doing everything the right way and leaving no detail overlooked, and we have worked closely in this collaboration to highlight the superior subtleties of Miura forged steel.”

Miura Golf is widely regarded as one of the world’s best makers of forged golf clubs, designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan.

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons are constructed to the Nicklaus’ distinct specs but the clubs can also be preordered for a custom fit.

The sets will arrive in the first quarter of 2021 and are available now for preorder at www.miuragolf.com/nicklaus with prices starting at $2,750 for 3-PW.