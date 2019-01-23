Take a look at the clubs Jason Day is using on tour.
Jason Day What’s In The Bag?
A two-time winner last year at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open, here we take a look at the clubs Jason Day will put in the bag for 2019.
Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and had been using the M3 driver to great effect averaging just shy of 310-yards on the PGA Tour last season. However it appears he has switched this out for the brand new TaylorMade M6 driver with its Speed Injected Twist Face. A revolutionary piece of technology, to find out more on how it works, click here.
During his Farmers victory last year we saw Day play the M1 3 wood in 15° of loft but since then he has used the TaylorMade M4 and now he has switched again to the new M6 model.
In the past he has carried a P790 2 iron but currently he has the TaylorMade P760 irons from 3-iron to pitching wedge.
He then carries three wedges which are all TaylorMade HI-TOE versions with 50, 54, and 60 degrees of loft.
The Aussie still putts with the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter and looking at his statistics from last year it is easy to see why. Last year on the PGA Tour he ranked 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting and if that continues he may well be pushing the world number one spot again in the not too distant future.
The ball he plays is the TaylorMade TP5x.
Driver: TaylorMade M6 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M6 16.5°
Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P760.
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike
