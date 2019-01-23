Take a look at the clubs Jason Day is using on tour.

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner last year at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open, here we take a look at the clubs Jason Day will put in the bag for 2019.

Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and had been using the M3 driver to great effect averaging just shy of 310-yards on the PGA Tour last season. However it appears he has switched this out for the brand new TaylorMade M6 driver with its Speed Injected Twist Face. A revolutionary piece of technology, to find out more on how it works, click here.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M6 driver from American Golf

During his Farmers victory last year we saw Day play the M1 3 wood in 15° of loft but since then he has used the TaylorMade M4 and now he has switched again to the new M6 model.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M6 Fairway wood from American Golf

In the past he has carried a P790 2 iron but currently he has the TaylorMade P760 irons from 3-iron to pitching wedge.