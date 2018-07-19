Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Take a look at the clubs Jason Day is using at the Open Championship

Jason Day What's In The Bag
TAGS:

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment Jason Day is using at this week’s Open Championship.

The Aussie has aleady won twice this year, at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open in January which was his first victory since the Players Championship back in May 2016 – take a look at the gear Day was using in that victory here.

Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and is currently using the new M3 driver.

Other pros using the M3 include Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Rose.

The 30-year-old has averaged just shy of 310 yards on the PGA Tour this season.

Jason Day What's In The Bag?

During his Farmers victory we saw Day play the M1 3 wood in 15° of loft but since then he has been seen using a newer M4 fairway wood in a weaker 16.5° loft.

He carries a P790 2 iron and P730 irons from 4-PW.

He then carries three wedges – TaylorMade Milled Grinds – in lofts of 50° and 56° and a 60° Milled Grind Hi-Toe.

The Aussie still putts with the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter and he ranks 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour this season. If that continues he may well be pushing the world number one spot again in the not too distant future.

Day celebrates after holing the winning putt. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The ball he plays is the TaylorMade TP5x.

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M3 10.5°

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M4 16.5°

3 iron: TaylorMade P790

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P730

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 50° and 56°, and TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram